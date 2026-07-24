MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Sergey Beskrestnov, a freelance adviser to Vladimir Zelensky and specialist in the area of communications and unmanned systems, has confirmed that a training ground with military equipment near Kiev came under a strike.

Earlier, Valery Borovik, founder of the defense manufacturer First Contact, reported a "very serious strike" on the training ground where weapons were located. According to the Ukrainian Council of Gunsmiths (a defense industry association), representatives of Ukraine’s defense industry were present at the training ground when it was hit. Ukrainian media outlets also said that Beskrestnov, known by the call sign Sergey Flash, was also there.

In a Facebook (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) post, Beskrestnov, also known by the call sign Sergey Flash, confirmed that the strike had taken place but reaffirmed that he and his team are all okay. Later, he stated that he had not been at the training ground as he never visits places with high security risks.

According to the Ukrainian media, defense companies were showcasing their products to the military at the training ground.