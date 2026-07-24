Iran discusses global situation with Russia, China at every opportunity — foreign minister

TEHRAN, July 24. /TASS/. Iran continues to consult with Russia and China on all issues of international relations and holds these consultations at every opportunity, said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"Consultations with Russia and China continue on a regular and continuous basis. We regularly hold consultations with our friends in China and Russia at every appropriate opportunity," he said on the air of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

Araghchi said he had fruitful meetings with his Russian and Chinese counterparts on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting on Friday.