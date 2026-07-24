Children ordered to evacuate in 10 communities in Dnepropetrovsk Region

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. A mandatory evacuation of all children has been ordered in 10 communities in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the head of the regional military administration, Alexander Ganzha, said.

"A mandatory evacuation of children has been ordered. A total of 222 families with 364 children are to leave the area," Ganzha wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Ganzha, more than 1,500 people have been evacuated over the past 10 days.

Local authorities in Ukraine have repeatedly ordered evacuations as the front line has moved closer. According to the latest data from the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, more than 178,000 residents have been evacuated from frontline regions over the past nine months. On March 2, Vladimir Zelensky signed a law allowing the mandatory evacuation of children from active combat zones without parental consent.