US, UK plan to convene international conference on Strait of Hormuz — media

WASHINGTON, July 24. /TASS/. The United States and Britain plan to convene a high-level meeting in London next week to discuss a potential international coalition to protect maritime shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported on Friday, citing sources.

The date and agenda are still under discussion. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine are expected to attend, along with Western defense ministers and senior military commanders. "The Americans are looking for a way out, and they want our help," a European diplomat told Axios.

According to the sources, "the US wants to build on discussions that the UK and France had with multiple countries in recent months about a potential international coalition for the Strait of Hormuz." The sources added that "the US wants its allies to send assets to the region like demining vessels, naval vessels and drones to help secure shipping lanes." Meanwhile, "one of the key conditions many countries have set is that fighting in the strait ends so that conditions on the ground are safe enough for an international maritime mission."

The White House and the US Department of State did not immediately respond to a TASS request for comment on the report.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding that provided for an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. However, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran on July 8, accusing Tehran of violating agreements related to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which about 25% of global oil trade and around 20% of the world's liquefied natural gas shipments pass.