IRGC urges people of the region to keep safe distance from US military bases

TEHRAN, July 24. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran's elite military force) has called on people living in Middle Eastern countries to stay at least 500 meters away from US military bases in their countries.

"We urge all citizens of countries where US military bases are located to immediately move at least 500 meters away from those locations as well as any hidden US military bases to ensure their safety," the IRGC said in a statement.

Tehran also called on citizens to inform the IRGC about all US bases and their locations, having creating a special Telegram account and a special section on the IRGC website for that purpose.

The latest escalation of the US-Iran conflict began on July 8. For the first time since the signing of the Washington-Tehran memorandum, the US launched several series of strikes against the Islamic Republic, allegedly in response to the attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, US President Donald Trump ended the ceasefire with Iran. In retaliation, Tehran attacked US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.