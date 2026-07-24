Russian stocks close in the green on Friday

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Friday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 0.96% to 2,165.54 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 1.44% to 874.26 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 9 kopecks to 11.48 rubles.

"The MOEX Index ended the week on a high note, edging closer to the 2,200-point mark. The stock market received an unexpected gift in the form of a 25-basis-point cut in the key interest rate, bringing it down to 14%. Consensus expectations had been virtually unanimous in anticipating a pause in monetary policy adjustments," said Andrey Smirnov, stock market analyst at BCS World of Investment.

BCS World of Investment forecasts the MOEX Index to range between 2,100 and 2,200 points for the beginning of next week. In the short term, the company expects the ruble to strengthen, with targets of 76 rubles per dollar and 11.3 rubles per yuan.

Freedom Global expects the MOEX Index at 2,100-2,200 points on Monday. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates is 76-78 rubles, 87-89 rubles, and 11.2-11.7 rubles, respectively.

The Central Bank's 25-basis-point key rate cut came as a positive surprise to the market and contributed to a decline in OFZ yields, which supported the recovery of equities, Tsifra Broker noted. After breaking through resistance, the MOEX Index may enter a consolidation phase near the levels reached, according to analysts. In the currency market, a move toward the lower bounds of the 11.4-11.7 rubles per yuan, 77-79 rubles per dollar, and 87-89 rubles per euro is expected early next week.