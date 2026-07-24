Trump says China and Russia do not help Iran with weapons

WASHINGTON, July 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is confident that China and Russia do not provide military support to Iran.

"Therefore, two major countries that people speak of often in terms of Iran are, in my opinion, not participating. If they did, it would be very bad for them – certainly not in their best interests," he wrote on Truth Social.

According to him, Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him that he would not agree to the transfer or sale of weapons to the Islamic Republic of Iran "under any circumstances. And that statement included Chinese companies," Trump said.

He said he trusts the Chinese leader's word.

"Besides, l am doing him very big favors," Trump said. " Likewise, President Putin, despite the horrible war going on in Ukraine (The relationship remains, as it does with President Zelenskyy), told me that he would not sell weapons to Iran. He understands that I do not sell weapons to Ukraine, but to NATO countries. They pay full price, and how those weapons are distributed, I have no idea."

On July 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow wants the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz to end and is not supplying weapons to Tehran. Lavrov said it makes him "awkward to hear" rumors about this.