MINSK, July 24. /TASS/. Destructive elements sheltering in Poland are beginning to pose a threat to the country’s population, Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ruslan Varankov told the BelTA news agency.

According to him, an analysis of the current situation shows that people who encounter problems abroad after leaving Belarus tend to become radicalized. "This situation demonstrates that extremism and terrorism have no borders. By providing shelter to destructive elements, Warsaw is inevitably facing consequences, including an increase in domestic threats as radicals begin to pose a direct danger to Poland’s residents," the diplomat warned.

Varankov pointed out that Belarus had provided Poland with information about an individual espousing "mock-Christian values," whose motives, contacts and criminal record in Belarus "indicate that the situation is extremely serious and the threat is tangible."

"According to available information, a woman whose minor children were expected to become the main targets of a planned crime heads a formation designated as extremist in Belarus. This clearly demonstrates a deep crisis and unhealthy competition among the so-called political immigrants nurtured by Europe," the diplomat emphasized.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman believes that an attempt to prepare a terrorist attack was a predictable reaction by Belarusian opposition members who fled abroad to the populist activities of foreign centers seeking self-enrichment, which are in fact endangering the safety of European citizens.