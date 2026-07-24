MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Ukraine's newly appointed commander-in-chief, Mikhail Drapaty, and others like him will do everything possible to prevent Kiev from reaching a peaceful settlement to the conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, a video of Drapaty’s interview surfaced in the media, in which he referred to Russians as "a nation that has no right to exist." He also described residents of Donbass as "a contingent with no desire to work that does not care what country they live in." Drapaty claimed that people in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics had to be re-educated to share Ukrainian nationalist ideas.

"He and others like him will do everything they can to ensure that no representative of the Kiev regime takes any steps toward peaceful solutions," the Kremlin spokesman told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin. Peskov added that Drapaty would have to answer for his words.