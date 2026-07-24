Rising fuel prices beginning to spread to prices of wide range of goods — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Rising fuel costs, according to high-frequency data, are beginning to spread to prices of a wide range of goods and services, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a press conference following the regulator’s board meeting.

"According to high-frequency data, rising fuel prices are beginning to spread to prices of a wide range of goods and services," she said.

This predictably impacted inflation expectations, which rose significantly in July, Nabiullina noted, adding that gasoline is a key benchmark commodity, accounting for a substantial share of household recurring purchases and corporate costs.