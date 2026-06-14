Agreement between US, Iran reached, Pakistani PM announces

ISLAMABAD, June 15. /TASS/. The peace agreement between the United States and Iran has been reached, with the signing ceremony scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif posted on X.

"Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the peace deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been reached <…>. The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland," the Pakistani head of government wrote.

According to him, both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Prior to the signing of the agreement, mediators will facilitate meetings this week, Sharif added. He thanked Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey for their contributions to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict.