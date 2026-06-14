Putin talks to Trump over phone, congratulates him on his 80th birthday

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Sunday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated US President Donald Trump on his 80th birthday over the phone," he said.

Donald Trump was touched by the congratulations from Putin, thanked him, and noted that the Russian president was the first foreign leader to call him today, Yury Ushakov said.

"Our president also sent a congratulatory message, in which he noted the exceptional character traits of the honoree that have contributed to his success as a person and as a politician. Donald Trump was touched by these words, expressed his gratitude, and noted that Vladimir Putin was the first foreign leader to call him at the White House," he said.

Russian President did not send any gifts to mark US President 80th birthday, Russian presidential aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov said.

"No gifts were sent, but, as I have already said, the congratulatory message was very warm, reflecting the nature of the relationship between the two presidents," he said.

Last year, Putin also congratulated Trump over the phone.

Today’s phone call was the first one between the two leaders in the past month and a half. They last spoke over the phone on April 29 to discuss the Victory Day ceasefire in Ukraine.