Netherlands, Japan end their FIFA World Cup encounter in 2-2 draw

WASHINGTON, June 15. /TASS/. The Netherlands and Japan ended their Group F match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a 2-2 draw at Dallas Stadium.

The Dutch team’s goals were scored by Virgil van Dijk (in the 50th minute) and Crysencio Summerville (in the 64th minute). After Keito Nakamura’s goal in the 57th minute, Daichi Kamada struck an equalizer for Japan in the 89th minute.

Both teams continue their Group F action as the Dutch go up against Sweden at 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on Saturday and Japan take on Tunisia at 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on Sunday.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches will be staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.