DONETSK, June 13. /TASS/. Under the influence of Western countries, Ukraine has become a testing ground for inhumane scientific experiments, as well as weapons tests and social engineering programs, which is confirmed by US statements about Ukrainian biolabs where they worked with dangerous pathogens, Russian Senator from the DPR Alexander Voloshin told TASS.

"Ukraine has truly become a huge testing ground for inhumane scientific experiments, weapons testing in combat conditions and social engineering for the West. It turns out that there really were facilities in Ukraine funded by the United States, where they worked with dangerous pathogens, which has been talked about in Russia for so long. Moreover, individual American intelligence agencies themselves warned about the risks," Voloshin said.

The senator noted that the laboratories had remained classified for a long time, including for the US taxpayers, however, when Russia spoke about these facilities, such statements were declared "Russian propaganda." "Today it is especially important to achieve full international verification of the activities of all such facilities. The world needs to know exactly what kind of research was conducted, who supervised it, and what consequences it could have. It seems that there will be many more amazing discoveries in the coming years," Voloshin said.

Earlier, Director of National Intelligence of the United States Tulsi Gabbard admitted that research using "dangerous pathogens" in the US biological laboratories in other countries potentially threatens a global catastrophe. The declassified materials say that the United States has helped establish over 40 bio-laboratories in Ukraine related to the American military industry.

The Pentagon said in June 2022 that the United States supported 46 biolabs in Ukraine. According to Washington, this interaction was for peaceful purposes. Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly expressed concern about the activities of the US biolabs in Ukraine. Now the US National Intelligence Service has actually recognized the correctness of these conclusions. Gabbard confirmed that the research conducted at these facilities has "an obvious potential for a catastrophic global impact.".