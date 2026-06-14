51 drone control stations destroyed by Russian Battlegroup West

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Russian Battlegroup West destroyed 51 drone control stations and a Starlink terminal over the past 24 hours, said Ivan Bigma, the battlegroup’s spokesperson.

"A Starlink satellite communications terminal, 51 UAV control stations, 17 ground-based robotic systems, and seven enemy field ammunition depots have been identified and destroyed," the officer said.

Battlegroup units also destroyed a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle, MaxxPro and HMMWV armored vehicles, 16 vehicles, a Partizan multiple-launch rocket system, an AS-90 self-propelled gun, a Bogdana self-propelled gun, a D-30 artillery piece, and a mortar of the Ukrainian army, he added.