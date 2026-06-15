US denies Iran’s claim that it will get $12 bln from its frozen assets — Axios

WASHINGTON, June 15. /TASS/. A senior US official dismissed Iranian media reports that Washington will release $12 billion of Iran’s frozen assets as untrue, Barak Ravid, an Axios correspondent, reported, citing his own sources.

"This is completely not true. This is a pay for performance deal and no frozen funds will be released without the Iranians implementing their commitments," Ravid posted on X. According to him, Iran will not be able to get the sum from its frozen funds unconditionally before a 60-day period of negotiations starts.

Earlier, Mehr reported that the United States will release $12 billion in frozen assets to the Islamic Republic before the final stage of negotiations begins.

According to the Iranian news agency, the United States and its allies would be required to present reconstruction plans worth at least $300 billion for Iran.