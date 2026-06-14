US confident deal with Iran be signed on June 14 — US diplomat

NEW YORK, June 14. /TASS/. The US administration expects a deal with Iran be signed on Sunday, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mike Waltz said.

"I'm confident. The team is confident," He said in an interview with ABC News. "I don't want to get ahead of the president [of the US Donald Trump] or the vice president [JD Vance], but they have every intent of getting this done today."

According to the US diplomat, the United States "will not upfront cash" and "this is going to be, in terms of any unfrozen assets or sanctions relief, what's called pay for performance."

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington and Tehran would on June 14 finalize a deal, under which the Strait of Hormuz will be fully unblocked. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the peace agreement is likely to be finalized within the next 24 hours, after which technical negotiations will start.