WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. The German national football team defeated Curacao 7-1 in their group stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match was played in Houston.

The goals were scored by Felix Nmecha (6th minute), Nico Schlotterbeck (38th minute), Kai Havertz (45+5, penalty kick, 88), Jamal Musiala (47th minute), Nathaniel Brown (68th minute), and Deniz Undav (78th minute) for Germany, and by Livano Comenecia 921st minute) for Curacao.

Germany tops Group E with three points. Ecuador and Cote d’Ivoire, the other two teams in the group, will play later in the day.

Germany is set to play its next match against Cote d’Ivoire on June 20, while Curacao will face off Ecuador on June 21.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.