Trump tells Putin US-Iran deal is close, may de announced today — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The upcoming memorandum between the United States and Iran was among the topics discussed by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States during their phone call, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The conversation also focused on the situation surrounding the upcoming memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran. Donald Trump said that an agreement is close and that he expects the results of the difficult but ultimately successful negotiations to be announced as early as today," he said.