Putin, Trump discuss bilateral relations, international situation — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Bilateral relations and the international situation were the focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s phone call with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, Putin’s aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov said.

"As you can see, the meeting was not merely an exchange of pleasantries. President Trump did not just hear kind words and good wishes. The leaders, of course, also discussed key issues related to the current international situation, the development of bilateral Russian-American agreements, and possible contacts between representatives from both sides," he said.