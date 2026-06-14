Three political forces to be represented in Armenia’s new parliament

YEREVAN, June 14. /TASS/. Three political forces will be represented in Armenia’s new parliament, according to the finals results of the parliamentary elections announced by chairman of the country’s Central Electoral Commission (CEC) Vahagn Hovakimyan.

These three forces are: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party, which garnered 49.7456% of votes, Samvel Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia bloc (23.2710%), and former President Robert Kocharyan’s Armenia bloc (9.9231%). Gagik Tsarukyan’s Prosperous Armenia party has ultimately failed to make it to the parliament having scored only 3.9893% of voted.

The voter turnout was 58.9% while the threshold for parties was 4% and 8-10% for blocs.