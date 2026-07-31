MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The collective West, which directs and finances the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces, including attacks on the critical infrastructure of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), will blame Russia in the event of a nuclear incident at the plant, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of the Republic of Crimea and a member of the Legislative Assembly of the Zaporozhye Region, told TASS.

On Thursday, the Zaporozhye NPP reported that the Ukrainian armed forces had attacked the dry storage site for spent nuclear fuel. The attack was carried out by an unmanned aerial vehicle armed with a warhead. The drone was discovered near the building where the transporter, designed for transporting containers with spent nuclear fuel, is stored. The munition was promptly defused.

"In the event of a nuclear incident resulting from an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Zaporozhye NPP’s critical infrastructure, everyone will pretend they didn’t hear, didn’t see, and don’t know who struck. The West will cynically, without evidence, and with a tone of finality, assign blame to the Russian Federation. At the same time, there is no longer any doubt that the Ukrainian regime, which is absolutely controlled and tame for the West and has reached the extreme level of madness, is ready not only to shoot itself in the legs, arms and other vital organs, but also to destroy its own people," the lawmaker said.