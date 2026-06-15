Russian defense firm delivers BK-16E assault boats to African customer ahead of schedule

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group has delivered a batch of BK-16E high-speed assault boats to an African customer ahead of schedule this year and five more such vessels are under construction, a Kalashnikov group representative told TASS after the conclusion of the Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defense Show.

"This year, we have successfully dispatched two BK-16E boats to a customer in Africa. We have made the delivery on time, even ahead of schedule. Now our delivery teams are working in the customer’s country together with African counterparts who have undergone training. Also, the construction of five more such boats is underway," he said.

The Project 02510 BK-16 high-speed amphibious assault boat (the BK-16E export configuration) is designed to conduct operations in the coastal zone, transport personnel, land an assault force of up to 19 troops on rough shore and provide fire support to the landing party, carry out medical evacuation, render assistance to vessels in distress and fight piracy and terrorism.

The BK-16’s conning tower and troop compartment are armored and its engines are protected. The BK-16 can be armed with four 7.62mm machine-guns combined either with a combat module or two 12.7mm machine-guns or a 40mm grenade launcher.

The BK-16 is capable of accelerating to 42 knots (about 77 km/h) and has a cruising range of at least 400 miles.

Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defense Show

The Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defense Show was held on the site of the Congress and Exhibition Center on the premises of the Naval Glory Museum in Kronstadt (St. Petersburg) on June 10-14. The maritime defense show brought together representatives of the Russian Navy and the government, major enterprises and leading experts in this field. Representatives of 27 foreign delegations from friendly countries participated in the Fleet 2026 naval show.

TASS was a strategic media partner of the Fleet 2026 maritime defense show.