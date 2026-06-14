Putin’s congratulations to Trump were informal — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s greetings to his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on his 80th birthday sounded informal reflected the Russian leader’s respect for the US president’s ‘fighting spirit," Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said after their phone call.

"As for the greetings, they were informal and reflected the nature of the personal relationship between the two leaders. The Russian President made no secret of his respect for Donald Trump’s fighting spirit, his ability to withstand blows, successfully overcome obstacles, and persistently pursue his goals," he said.