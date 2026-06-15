Britain, Germany, Italy, France state their readiness to lift sanctions on Iran

LONDON, June 15. /TASS/. The United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy welcomed the agreement reached between the United States and Iran, as the four leaders expressed their readiness to lift sanctions on Tehran in response to clear steps by the Islamic Republic regarding its nuclear program in a joint statement quoted by AFP.

The E4 countries said they were prepared to lift certain sanctions in response to what they called "clear and verifiable" steps by Iran regarding its nuclear program. The four leaders added that they are ready to work with the United States, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Earlier, senior officials in the United States, Iran, and Pakistan acting as an intermediary confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached a peace agreement, with the signing ceremony scheduled for Friday in Geneva. According to Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Minister for Legal and International Affairs of Iran, the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, among other issues, will be the subject of a 60-day negotiation.