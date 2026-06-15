UN chief welcomes announcement of US-Iran deal

UNITED NATIONS, June 15. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commended the announcement of the deal between the United States and Iran as a critical step towards resolving the conflict, according to a statement released by Guterres’s office.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement that the United States and Iran have agreed on a peace deal that provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations. This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict," the statement attributable to the spokesperson for the UN chief reads.

"The Secretary-General reaffirms that the United Nations stands ready to support the parties in achieving a durable and comprehensive peace," the spokesperson added.