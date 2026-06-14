Armenian, Azerbaijani official discuss peace agenda issues

YEREVAN, June 14. /TASS/. Issues of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace agenda were the focus of a working meeting between Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan and aide to the Azarbaijani president Hikmet Hajiyev, the press service of the Armenian Security Council said.

"The sides discussed issues related to the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan. They stressed the importance of a continuous bilateral dialogue in the context of the efforts geared toward strengthening lasting peace and stability in the region. The sides also exchanged views on trust-building measures between the two countries’ civil societies," it said, adding that the sides agreed to continue working contacts and hold the next meeting in Azerbaijan.

This was the first meeting at this level in Armenia.