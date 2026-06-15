Senior Iranian diplomat confirms deal with US reached — Tasnim

TEHRAN, June 15. /TASS/. Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Minister for Legal and International Affairs of Iran, confirmed that the deal between his country and the United States had been reached.

"The text of the memorandum of understanding has been finalized, and the official signing will be held on Friday in Switzerland," https://www.tasnimnews.ir/enhttps://www.tasnimnews.ir/en news agency quoted the senior Iranian diplomat as saying.

The US naval blockade on Iran will be lifted as of June 15 and the immediate and permanent end of the war and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, is announced, he added.

According to Gharibabadi, the lifting of sanctions on Iran, the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, a reconstruction and development plan for Tehran, as well as a verification mechanism, among other issues, will be the subject of a 60-day negotiation. The Iranian diplomat stressed that Iran’s entry into negotiations with the United States will hinge on US actions, including the cessation of military operations, the lifting of the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, and the release of Iran’s frozen assets.