Trump vows to "discombobulate" adversaries

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump posted an image on his Truth Social page promising to "discombobulate" his adversaries,

"You're getting discombobulated," the picture says.

Trump is standing, presumably on an aircraft carrier, looking through binoculars at ships and fighter jets on a picture generated by artificial intelligence.

On January 24, Trump told The New York Post in an interview that during an operation in Venezuela, the US military used a secret weapon that he was not authorized to discuss, but which he referred to as a "discombobulator." Later, in an interview with NBC News, the US leader said that he came up with the name himself and was very proud of it.