Israel notifies US before striking Beirut — media

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. Israel notified the US military about a strike on Beirut shortly before it took place, Axios and Israel’s Channel 12 correspondent Barak Ravid said, citing sources.

"The Israeli military notified CENTCOM (US Central Command - TASS) shortly before the strike in Beirut took place, Israeli and U.S. officials say," he wrote on X.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier that it had delivered a strikes on a Hezbollah office in Beirut’s Dahieh neighborhood in response to a shelling attack on the Israeli territory. According to the Al Hadath television channel, a Hezbollah commander was killed in this air raid.