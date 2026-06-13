Issue with Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to be solved soon — envoy

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The issue with the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline is in logistics and not in the price and it will be solved soon, chairman of the Russian part of the Russia-China Committee of Friendship, Peace and Development and special envoy of the Russian President Boris Titov told TASS in an interview.

"The press wrote a lot about the Power of Siberia 2 [deal], which has not been signed yet. I can tell you that although I am not dealing with this issue but what I know as the co-chairman of the Russia-China friendship committee, the issue lies in technical problems," Titov said.

"This is not the matter of price as many mass media outlets wrote, that we cannot negotiate the price. The issue is not with that. The issue relates more to logistics. Making a proper decision on the route of this gas pipeline," the special envoy said.

"This is a working point that will be solved soon," Titov added.