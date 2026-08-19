Russia’s Finance Ministry proposes additional support for border regions

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry is proposing additional support for border regions that are facing extra expenses due to the current situation, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.

"We also propose making a decision on support for border regions, which currently have to bear additional expenses related to responding to the current situation," he said.

Siluanov also noted that regional budgets for the upcoming three-year period are currently being drafted. "We will continue working with the regions on their financial plans to ensure the sustainability of regional finances and the full fulfillment of their obligations by Russia’s constituent entities," the finance minister said.

According to Siluanov, the Russian Finance Ministry will continue working with the regions to monitor budget execution. "For regions with high debt burdens, we will prepare measures to limit deficits and ensure budget sustainability over the medium term. The necessary financial resources will be provided for this purpose," Siluanov added.