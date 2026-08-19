MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, units of Russia’s Battlegroup North have destroyed 37 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers, 204 fixed-wing UAVs, and 83 heavy drones, as well as enemy mortars and robotic platforms, the battlegroup’s spokesman Vasily Mezhevykh reported.

"We have located and destroyed 37 UAV control centers, 204 fixed-wing UAVs, 83 R-18 heavy combat drones, and six enemy ground robotic systems," the officer said.

According to him, the Ukrainian armed forces also lost two mortars during the specified period.