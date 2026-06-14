Putin wishes US successful hosting FIFA World Cup — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. In a phone call with US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin wished the American side success in hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"Given the successful hosting of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Vladimir Putin wished the American organizers of the current tournament good luck," Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said following the leaders’ phone call.

The 2026 World Cup is being held for the first time with 48 national teams across three countries — Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The tournament began on June 11 and will conclude on July 19.