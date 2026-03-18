US faces political crisis over Iran war — magazine

NEW YORK, March 18. /TASS/. The US-Israeli aggression against Iran is pushing the administration of US President Donald Trump into a political crisis, said Andrew Day, a columnist for The American Conservative magazine.

"As the Trump administration hurtles toward a political crisis, we’ve seen signs that it will crack down on civil liberties to stifle dissent," he said.

According to the expert, the rise in oil prices on the back of the Middle East war "threatens to kick off a global recession. Working-class voters will be most affected, and they’ll blame Trump and punish his party at the polls," Day said referring to the midterm congressional elections in November.

The analyst also said that the aggression against Iran "is alienating opinion makers" from the current administration.

"A dip in enthusiasm from traditional Republicans and a substantial loss of support from independents would mean lights out for the GOP in this year’s midterms and in 2028," he concluded.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack with missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with sweeping attacks on Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also pounded. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian figures were killed.