Russia deeply concerned about growing tensions around Cuba — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Moscow is deeply concerned about rising tensions around Cuba, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the crisis surrounding the island, reaffirming the country’s unwavering support for the Cuban government and leadership.

"We are greatly concerned about escalating tensions around Cuba and increasing external pressure on the Island of Freedom," the Foreign Ministry said. "Amid an artificially heated atmosphere of confrontation, Russia reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the government and the people of Cuba. We strongly condemn attempts at gross interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, intimidation, and the imposition of illegal unilateral restrictive measures."

The ministry noted that the island is facing "unprecedented challenges, which are a direct consequence of the long-standing US trade, economic, financial, and, more recently, energy embargo against Cuba."

"We are confident that the Cuban people, who have repeatedly demonstrated their commitment to the principles of freedom, independence, and social justice, as well as their steadfastness and courage in the face of external threats, will be able to defend their inalienable right to choose their own path of development," the Foreign Ministry said. "For our part, we are providing and will continue to provide Cuba with the necessary support, including financial assistance," the statement concluded.