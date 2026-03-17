MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Warmongers in the UK and EU no longer hide the depth of their opposition to US President Donald Trump, said Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"The masks have slipped. Warmongers in the UK and EU are demonstrating how anti-Trump they truly are. They tried to hide it for a long time, but now it’s clear for everyone to see. Trump will remember," he wrote on the X social network.

Earlier, Politico, citing European diplomats, reported that relations between the European Union and the US were once again on the brink of a deep crisis due to disagreements over security in the Strait of Hormuz. According to diplomats, foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday almost unanimously opposed the US request to participate in ensuring shipping security.

They pointed out that EU countries will not put their ships and troops in danger unless the US administration is prepared to do so. Trump previously stated that countries importing oil through the Strait of Hormuz should participate in ensuring shipping security by sending their warships there.