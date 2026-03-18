Moscow shares Trump’s view that European politicians not titans of their day — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Moscow agrees with US President Donald Trump’s sentiment that today’s European politicians don’t measure up to the titans of yore, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"In this case, we can probably agree that [British PM Keir] Starmer is no [Winston] Churchill, [French President Emmanuel] Macron is indeed no [Charles] de Gaulle. We can continue down the list for a long time. However, these are the political realities that we are living in," Peskov said at a news briefing.

At a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz earlier this month at the White House the US president expressed his dissatisfaction with Great Britain. Trump said he regretted that he had to deal with Keir Starmer, and not Winston Churchill.