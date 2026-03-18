Russia’s first robotic, unmanned systems test center opens in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. A full-cycle test center for unmanned robotic systems has opened in Moscow. The center is the first of its kind in Russia, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced on his personal blog.

"Before becoming part of the city’s economy and environment, new technologies must undergo rigorous and comprehensive testing. To this end, the Moscow Innovation Cluster has opened Russia’s first full-cycle test center, designed for testing utility, warehouse, logistics, transport, monitoring, construction, and many other unmanned robotic systems," Sobyanin wrote.

According to him, the center’s main site is located in the Skolkovo Innovation Center. The testing grounds of the Federal Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems and several other locations will also be used for trials. The mayor added that developers can test their technology in a wide variety of conditions: in offices and public spaces, on and under water, in the air, and in open areas—including asphalt, natural soil, or wooden decks. Thanks to the Test Center’s capabilities, developers will be able to shorten the path from prototype to mass production. Applications for testing can be submitted on the i.moscow website.

Among the developments already being tested at the Test Center, Sobyanin highlighted the following: an autonomous floor scrubber, a robot designed to patrol public spaces, an all-terrain vehicle, and a robotic manipulator.