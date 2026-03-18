IAEA response to Bushehr NPP incident disproportionate — Russia’s envoy

VIENNA, March 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov described the response of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the incident involving a missile strike near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran as disproportionate to the seriousness of the situation.

"I am not sure that the Agency’s response is commensurate with the gravity of the situation. The missile exploded just 200 meters from an operational nuclear reactor. The possibility of another strike cannot be ruled out. This poses a real risk of a major nuclear disaster, which can dramatically affect the whole region," he wrote on his page on X.

Earlier, the agency reported that Iran had informed it of a strike on the territory of the Bushehr nuclear power plant. There were no reports of damage to the facility or casualties among personnel, the IAEA added. Director General Rafael Grossi called for maximum restraint during the conflict in order to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident.