STOCKHOLM, March 18. /TASS/. Europe may have to recognize Ukraine’s potential territorial concessions to Russia de facto, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said.

"Finland or any European country will never ever accept a de jure land swap. De facto might be a reality," Stubb said on Tuesday at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, (designated as an undesirable organization in Russia) in London, as quoted by the Iltalehti newspaper.

According to the Finnish president, there is a need for "more flexibility in Europe both inside and outside the union" amid a shifting global order.