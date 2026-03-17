Strait of Hormuz to only be opened after conflict ends — Iranian authorities

RABAT, March 18. /TASS/. The Strait of Hormuz will be opened for free navigation only after the end of the armed confrontation in the region and the full implementation of the conditions set forth by Tehran, a high-ranking representative of the Iranian authorities has asserted.

"The Strait of Hormuz will be opened only with a complete ceasefire and unconditional compliance with Iran’s conditions," the Iranian official indicated, as quoted by Al Jazeera. Moreover, according to him, "any ceasefire plan that does not meet the requirements set forth by Tehran will be unacceptable to Iran."

He clarified that a possible diplomatic solution to end the war must include "compensation [for Iran], cessation of attacks on resistance forces in neighboring countries, and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon."