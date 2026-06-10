Guterres warns of risk of new full-scale war in Gulf region

UNITED NATIONS, June 10. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the current ceasefire in the Gulf region remains extremely fragile and could escalate into a full-scale war.

"Let me turn now to the Gulf region, where the ceasefire is more like a lesser fire, as we have seen with the escalating attacks and rhetoric over the last 48 hours," Guterres said. "We should not minimize the risks of a lesser fire becoming full fire, or, in other words, full war," he added.

According to the UN chief, civilians and civilian infrastructure in several countries across the region have come under attack. He also noted that restrictions on navigational rights and freedoms in and around the Strait of Hormuz are causing hardship and instability worldwide, driving up energy prices, disrupting supply chains, fueling inflation and increasing debt burdens, particularly in developing countries.

"I call on all parties to honor the ceasefire and redouble efforts to reach a lasting agreement," Guterres added.

Earlier, US Central Command reported carrying out strikes on Iranian territory after a US Apache helicopter was shot down over the Strait of Hormuz. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran's elite military force, attacked US bases in the Middle East.