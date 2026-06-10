Russia, China, Niger vote against anti-Iranian IAEA resolution — TASS source

VIENNA, June 10. /TASS/. Russia, China and Niger have voted against an anti-Iranian resolution during a session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, but the US-backed document was adopted anyway, a source told TASS.

"The Board of Governors adopted an anti-Iranian resolution. Russia, China and Niger voted against. Ten countries abstained, while 21 voted in favor," the source said.

Russian Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov earlier described the document as "a farce," and said the United States was attempting "to shift responsibility for the <…> problems caused by the aggressor onto the victim of that aggression."