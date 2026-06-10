Trump says might not extend trade agreement with Canada and Mexico

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said he may not extend the trade agreement between Canada, Mexico and the United States (USMCA).

"I 'm not looking to renew it," he told reporters at the White House, adding he has the right to terminate this agreement.

"USMCA did one thing that I loved, after six years [of entry into force] it comes up for renewal. I don't know that I'm going to renew it," he said. "We don't need anything that Canada has, we don't need anything that Mexico has, but they need everything that we have."

The USMCA agreement was signed in 2018 at Trump’s initiative during his previous term. He decided that a similar NAFTA trade agreement was not in the interests of the United States. The new agreement entered into force in 2020 and may be revised in 2026.