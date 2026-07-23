US initiates meeting between Rubio, Lavrov — diplomatic source

MANILA /The Philippines/, July 23. /TASS/. The meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Manila was initiated by the United States, a diplomatic source said.

Under the media protocol, two groups of journalists - ten from Russia and ten from the United States - were allowed into the meeting room after Lavrov and Rubio had taken their seats at the negotiating table.

The United States is acting as the host because it initiated the meeting, the diplomatic source told reporters.

Journalists were allowed into the room briefly to film the opening of the meeting. After about 10-15 seconds, they left, and Lavrov and Rubio began their talks.

The Russian delegation also comprises Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Foreign Ministry Foreign Policy Planning Department Director Alexey Drobinin, and Presidential Envoy to ASEAN Yevgeny Zagaynov. The US side is also represented by Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker and Special Presidential Envoy Sergio Gor.

The meeting is taking place on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Manila.