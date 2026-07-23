US deploying forces to Middle East preparing to expand operations against Iran — WSJ

NEW YORK, July 23. /TASS/. The United States is bolstering its military presence in the Middle East by deploying troops and weaponry, preparing for a potential expansion of operations against Iran, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.

Special operations forces have been deployed to the Middle East from bases in the United States over the past week, according to the report. In addition, more than 150 medical personnel have arrived at the Landstuhl Medical Center in Germany, the primary facility for US troops wounded in combat operations in the Middle East. Fighter squadrons were deployed to airbases across the region, while bombers at bases in the US and the UK were placed on high alert, the publication’s source noted.

All this indicates that US President Donald Trump is considering expanding military action against Iran, according to the newspaper. A full-scale war with the Islamic Republic threatens the United States with further depletion of ammunition stockpiles and fresh turmoil in the global oil market, The Wall Street Journal noted.

In mid-July, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was leaning toward expanding military action against Iran following a series of meetings with key advisors. According to the publication’s sources, options under consideration by the US administration included intensifying airstrikes on the Islamic Republic’s territory, deploying ground troops to seize islands near the Strait of Hormuz, and striking Iran’s energy facilities.