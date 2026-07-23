DONETSK, July 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops attacked the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic 28 times in the past 24 hours, with two civilians killed and ten injured, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes reported.

"Twenty-eight armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations [were recorded]. Reports indicate that two civilians were killed and ten wounded. Additional information was also received regarding the wounding of a civilian on February 4 in the Konstantinovsky municipal district," the report said.

Five houses, a passenger car, and five civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. In total, the Ukrainian army fired 30 various munitions at the DPR, the report said.