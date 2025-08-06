Minsk believes EU sanctions against Belarusian fertilizers undermine food security

TURKMENBASHI /Turkmenistan/, August 6. /TASS/. The EU’s ban on the export of Belarusian potash fertilizers undermines global food security, Belarus’ Ambassador to Turkmenistan Stanislav Chepurnoy said at the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

The situation on the global fertilizer market worsened after 2021, when "Lithuania banned the transit of Belarusian potash fertilizers through its territory and seaports for political reasons," as the republic traditionally occupied an important niche on the market, being one of the largest producers of potash fertilizers in the world, the diplomat noted.

"Such unilateral measures certainly contradict the Charter of the United Nations and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Moreover, the ban on the export of Belarusian potash fertilizers by the European Union overall undermines global food security and the prospects for achieving the sustainable development goals," Chepurnoy said.

Filling the shortage of Belarusian fertilizers on the world market "is very difficult, which is why a significant increase in prices for this extremely important commodity for agriculture production has occurred," he said. "Meanwhile the shortage on the potash fertilizer market is particularly painful for the least developed countries, including landlocked African states," the envoy stressed.