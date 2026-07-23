US rejects Iran’s claim of control over Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has rejected Iran’s claim that it has full control over entry and exit to the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz. The international waterway remains open for transit regardless of IRGC threats and attacks. Commercial vessels continue to use the strait with US military support. Since early May, American forces have helped more than 900 ships transit the strait," CENTCOM said on X.

Earlier, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi warned shipping companies that using southern routes through the Strait of Hormuz was unsafe due to mines planted in the area.

The latest escalation in US-Iran tensions began on July 8, when the United States carried out strikes on Iran for the first time since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding. The US claimed the attack was in retaliation for a strike on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump announced the same day that the ceasefire with Iran was over. Tehran responded by targeting US facilities across the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan.